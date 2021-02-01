1-Feb-2021 10:25 PM
China Airlines launches ultra-low temperature cargo service
China Airlines launched (01-Feb-2021) a new ultra-low temperature delivery service for cargo chilled to as low as -80C using dry ice. The airline signed an agreement with international passive temperature controlled container suppliers to expand its portfolio. China Airlines is the only airline in Taiwan to hold IATA's Center of Excellence for Independent Validations in Pharmaceutical Logistics (CEIV Pharma) certification. [more - original PR]