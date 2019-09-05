China Airlines finalises order for six Boeing 777Fs

China Airlines finalised (04-Sep-2019) an agreement with Boeing to order six 777F aircraft, valued at USD2.1 billion at list prices, to modernise its cargo fleet. Boeing stated the aircraft will allow China Airlines to make fewer stops and reduce associated landing fees on long haul trans Pacific routes. The manufacturer said the addition of 777F aircraft will also enable China Airlines to streamline maintenance and parts for its 777 fleet, which also includes 10 777-300ERs. China Airlines chairman Hsieh Su-Chien commented: "The introduction of these new 777 Freighters will play an integral role in our long term growth strategy". [more - original PR]