7-Sep-2020 11:10 AM
China Airlines files long haul operations for Oct-2020
China Airlines filed planned long haul operation for Oct-2020 as follows (Routes Online, 04-Sep-2020):
- Taiwan Taoyuan-Amsterdam: Weekly;
- Taiwan Taoyuan-Auckland: Taipei departure on 27-Oct-2020;
- Taiwan Taoyuan-Brisbane: Service operates every 14 days;
- Taiwan Taoyuan-Frankfurt: Weekly;
- Taiwan Taoyuan-London Heathrow: Weekly;
- Taiwan Taoyuan-Los Angeles: Three times weekly;
- Taiwan Taoyuan-Melbourne: Service operates every 14 days;
- Taiwan Taoyuan-New York JFK: Service operates every 14 days;
- Taiwan Taoyuan-San Francisco: Twice weekly;
- Taiwan Taoyuan-Sydney: Taipei departures on 02-Oct-2020, 14-Oct-2020 and 28-Oct-2020;
- Taiwan Taoyuan-Vancouver: Twice weekly.