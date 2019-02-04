China Airlines faces risk of pilot strike action during 2019 Lunar New Year

Pilots Union Taoyuan, via its official Facebook account, announced (01/03-Feb-2019) its members have voted in favour of strike action, which could take place during the 2019 Lunar New Year holiday unless China Airlines agrees to a compromise over the working conditions of pilots. China Airlines and the union reached partial consensus in Aug-2018 and agreed to negotiate the unresolved issues within one year. Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung called on China Airlines chairman Ho Nuan-hsuan to return to Taiwan immediately and negotiate with the union (Taipei Times/Apple Daily, 04-Feb-2019). Deputy Minister of Transportation and Communications Wang Kwo-tsai said: "This matter would have a huge impact [on air travel] and China Airlines' management must handle it much more carefully. We also hope that the union can be more patient". [more - original PR - China Airlines - Chinese]