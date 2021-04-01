1-Apr-2021 12:29 PM
China Airlines commences Taipei-Palau service under Taiwan's first travel bubble agreement
China Airlines commenced (01-Apr-2021) Taiwan Taoyuan-Palau service under the Taiwan-Palau travel bubble agreement on 01-Apr-2021. The airline will operate the service twice weekly with Boeing 737-800 from 07-Apr-2021, offering travel packages through six travel agents. The service marks the opening of Taiwan's first COVID-19 travel bubble. Taiwan's Government has set a cap of 110 people for tour groups on each Taipei-Palau service operated by China Airlines. [more - original PR - English/Chinese]