12-Jan-2022 12:46 PM
China Airlines Cargo records best year in 62 year history in 2021
China Airlines Cargo reported (11-Jan-2022) 2021 was the best year in its 62 year history, with the carrier achieving the following records:
- Exceeding TWD100 billion (USD3.6 billion) in cargo revenue in full year 2021;
- Exceeding TWD15.4 billion (USD556.4 million) in cargo revenue in a single month in Dec-2021;
- Exceeding TWD10 billion (USD361.3 million) in cargo revenue for five consecutive months;
- Completing more than 100 cargo charter flights in a single month. [more - original PR - English/Chinese]