China Airlines becomes an Airbus approved supplier for MRO services and aircraft conversion services

China Airlines announced (02-Nov-2017) it has become an Airbus approved supplier for MRO services and aircraft conversion services. The centre will be based in Taiwan. This qualification is a new step in the wider ambition of China Airlines to develop its MRO centre for heavy maintenance capabilities and modification embodiment. China Airlines SVP Houng Wang said: "Together with the opening of our new hangar in 2018, we are confident that our growing capability will offer state of the art and comprehensive MRO solutions to support Airbus aircraft". [more - original PR - English/Chinese]