China Aircraft Leasing entered (24-Dec-2018) an aircraft purchase agreement with Boeing for 25 737 MAX 8 aircraft, with options for a further 25, to be delivered progressively in 2023. To date, China Aircraft Leasing has committed to purchase 75 737 MAX series aircraft from Boeing, more than 215 A320 family aircraft from Airbus and 10 Comac C919s.