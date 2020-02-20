Become a CAPA Member
20-Feb-2020 12:28 PM

China air pax down 47.5% in 40 day 2020 Spring Festival travel period

China's Ministry of Transportation reported (19-Feb-2020) the Chinese civil aviation sector handled 38.4 million passengers in the 2020 Spring Festival travel period, a decline of 47.5% year-on-year. Total passengers travelling via railway, road, waterway and air declined 50.3% to 1.48 billion. The 2020 Spring Festival travel period covers days between 10-Jan-2020 and 18-Feb-2020, including 15 days before and 25 days after Lunar New Year on 25-Jan-2020. [more - original PR - Chinese]

