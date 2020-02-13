Become a CAPA Member
13-Feb-2020 12:40 PM

China air pax down 38% in 2020 Spring Festival travel period

China's Ministry of Transportation reported (12-Feb-2020) its civil aviation sector handled 37.2 million passengers in the first 33 days of the 2020 Spring Festival travel period between 10-Jan-2020 and 11-Feb-2020, a decline of 38.3% year-on-year (China News, 12-Feb-2020). Passengers travelling by railway, road, waterway and air reached 1.3 billion, a decline of 44.4%. The Ministry estimated 160 million travellers during the rest of 2020 Spring Festival period between 11-Feb-2020 and 18-Feb-2020. [more - original PR - Chinese]

