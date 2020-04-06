Become a CAPA Member
Loading
6-Apr-2020 2:34 PM

China air pax decline averages 75% between 02-Apr-2020 and 04-Apr-2020

China's Ministry of Transport reported (05-Apr-2020) the following traffic highlights by mode of transport between 02-Apr-2020 and 04-Apr-2020:

  • 04-Apr-2020:
    • Total passengers: 20 million, -60.5% year-on-year;
      • Air: 327,100, -80.9%;
      • Rail: 3.9 million, -69.6%;
  • 03-Apr-2020:
    • Total passengers: 20.1 million, -57.3%;
      • Air: 531,400, -69.3%;
      • Rail: Four million, -57.3%;
  • 02-Apr-2020:

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More