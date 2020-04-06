6-Apr-2020 2:34 PM
China air pax decline averages 75% between 02-Apr-2020 and 04-Apr-2020
China's Ministry of Transport reported (05-Apr-2020) the following traffic highlights by mode of transport between 02-Apr-2020 and 04-Apr-2020:
- 04-Apr-2020:
- Total passengers: 20 million, -60.5% year-on-year;
- Air: 327,100, -80.9%;
- Rail: 3.9 million, -69.6%;
- 03-Apr-2020:
- Total passengers: 20.1 million, -57.3%;
- Air: 531,400, -69.3%;
- Rail: Four million, -57.3%;
- 02-Apr-2020:
- Total passengers: 18.7 million, -59.6%;
- Air: 442,600, -74.8%;
- Rail: 3.4 million, -59.9%. [more - original PR - Chinese]
