Become a CAPA Member
Loading
17-Jul-2019 11:36 AM

China Air Cargo could resume operations soon: report

China Air Cargo, according to a xmyzlcom Weibo post, stated (14-Jul-2019) it could resume operations soon, following service suspensions between Oct-2017 and Jun-2018. The carrier completed its restructure in May-2019, with Shanxi Datong Aviation Industry Group (55%) and Joy Aviation Holdings (45%) as shareholders. The airline's first aircraft, a Boeing 757F (B-2848), completed relevant maintenance work on 10-Jul-2019 prior to resuming operations.

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More