China Air Cargo could resume operations soon: report

China Air Cargo, according to a xmyzlcom Weibo post, stated (14-Jul-2019) it could resume operations soon, following service suspensions between Oct-2017 and Jun-2018. The carrier completed its restructure in May-2019, with Shanxi Datong Aviation Industry Group (55%) and Joy Aviation Holdings (45%) as shareholders. The airline's first aircraft, a Boeing 757F (B-2848), completed relevant maintenance work on 10-Jul-2019 prior to resuming operations.