3-Apr-2018 4:04 PM

Chicago O'Hare International Airport reports tenth consecutive month of pax growth in Feb-2018

Chicago O'Hare International Airport passenger numbers - traffic highlights for Feb-2018:

  • Passengers: 5.3 million, +4.3% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 4.4 million, +0.8%;
    • International: 904,611, +26.0%;
  • Cargo: 135,183 tonnes, +7.8%;
    • Freight: 115,800 tonnes, +8.9%;
      • Domestic: 21,148 tonnes, -4.3%;
      • International: 94,651 tonnes, +12.4%;
    • Express: 13,304 tonnes, -0.7%;
    • Mail: 6080 tonnes, +6.9%;
  • Aircraft movements: 61,563, +2.0%;
    • Domestic: 55,476, +1.9%;
    • International: 6087, +2.7%.

According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Feb-2018 marked the airport's tenth consecutive month of passenger numbers growth.  [more - original PR]

