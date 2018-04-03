3-Apr-2018 4:04 PM
Chicago O'Hare International Airport reports tenth consecutive month of pax growth in Feb-2018
Chicago O'Hare International Airport passenger numbers - traffic highlights for Feb-2018:
- Passengers: 5.3 million, +4.3% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 4.4 million, +0.8%;
- International: 904,611, +26.0%;
- Cargo: 135,183 tonnes, +7.8%;
- Freight: 115,800 tonnes, +8.9%;
- Domestic: 21,148 tonnes, -4.3%;
- International: 94,651 tonnes, +12.4%;
- Express: 13,304 tonnes, -0.7%;
- Mail: 6080 tonnes, +6.9%;
- Aircraft movements: 61,563, +2.0%;
- Domestic: 55,476, +1.9%;
- International: 6087, +2.7%.
According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Feb-2018 marked the airport's tenth consecutive month of passenger numbers growth. [more - original PR]