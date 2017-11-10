Chicago O'Hare International Airport pax up 1%, cargo up 7% in Sep-2017

Chicago O'Hare International Airport reported (09-Nov-2017) the following traffic highlights for Sep-2017:
- Passengers: 6.9 million, +1.1% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 5.8 million, +0.2%;
- International: 1.1 million, +6.0%;
- Cargo: 169,840 tonnes, +7.1%;
- Freight: 146,019 tonnes, +6.5%;
- Domestic: 36,746 tonnes, +12.4%;
- International: 109,274 tonnes, +4.7%;
- Express: 16,987 tonnes, +13.8%;
- Mail: 6835 tonnes, +3.4%;
- Aircraft movements: 73,613, +0.3%;
- Domestic: 66,245, stable;
- International: 7368, +3.3%. [more - original PR]