Chicago O'Hare International Airport pax up 1%, cargo up 7% in Sep-2017

Chicago O'Hare International Airport reported (09-Nov-2017) the following traffic highlights for Sep-2017:

  • Passengers: 6.9 million, +1.1% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 5.8 million, +0.2%;
    • International: 1.1 million, +6.0%;
  • Cargo: 169,840 tonnes, +7.1%;
    • Freight: 146,019 tonnes, +6.5%;
      • Domestic: 36,746 tonnes, +12.4%;
      • International: 109,274 tonnes, +4.7%;
    • Express: 16,987 tonnes, +13.8%;
    • Mail: 6835 tonnes, +3.4%;
  • Aircraft movements: 73,613, +0.3%;

