Chicago O'Hare International Airport pax up 2%, cargo up 13% in Oct-2017

Chicago O'Hare International Airport reported (28-Nov-2017) the following traffic highlights for Oct-2017:
- Passengers: 7.2 million, +2.4% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 6.2 million, +2.6%;
- International: 979,099, +1.3%;
- Cargo: 184,158 tonnes, +13.4%;
- Freight: 159,343 tonnes, +13.8%;
- Domestic: 37,510 tonnes, +15.3%;
- International: 121,834 tonnes, +13.4%;
- Express: 17,371 tonnes, +14.5%;
- Mail: 7443 tonnes, +2.2%;
- Aircraft movements: 76,726, +1.0%;
- Domestic: 69,470, +1.3%;
- International: 7256, -1.8%. [more - original PR]