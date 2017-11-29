Loading
Chicago O'Hare International Airport pax up 2%, cargo up 13% in Oct-2017

Chicago O'Hare International Airport reported (28-Nov-2017) the following traffic highlights for Oct-2017:

  • Passengers: 7.2 million, +2.4% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 6.2 million, +2.6%;
    • International: 979,099, +1.3%;
  • Cargo: 184,158 tonnes, +13.4%;
    • Freight: 159,343 tonnes, +13.8%;
      • Domestic: 37,510 tonnes, +15.3%;
      • International: 121,834 tonnes, +13.4%;
    • Express: 17,371 tonnes, +14.5%;
    • Mail: 7443 tonnes, +2.2%;
  • Aircraft movements: 76,726, +1.0%;

