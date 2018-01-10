Chicago O'Hare Airport pax up 4%, cargo up 10% in Nov-2017

Chicago O'Hare International Airport reported (09-Jan-2018) the following traffic highlights for Nov-2017:
- Passengers: 6.5 million, +4.0% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 5.6 million, +3.9%;
- International: 875,640, +4.5%;
- Cargo: 182,202 tonnes, +9.8%;
- Freight: 157,501 tonnes, +9.2%;
- Domestic: 38,713 tonnes, +20.6%;
- International: 118,788 tonnes, +5.9%;
- Express: 16,889 tonnes, +18.2%;
- Mail: 7812 tonnes, +6.0%;
- Aircraft movements: 71,369, +2.0%;
- Domestic: 64,748, +2.2%;
- International: 6621, +0.3%. [more - original PR]