Chicago O'Hare Airport pax up 4%, cargo up 10% in Nov-2017

Chicago O'Hare International Airport reported (09-Jan-2018) the following traffic highlights for Nov-2017:

  • Passengers: 6.5 million, +4.0% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 5.6 million, +3.9%;
    • International: 875,640, +4.5%;
  • Cargo: 182,202 tonnes, +9.8%;
    • Freight: 157,501 tonnes, +9.2%;
      • Domestic: 38,713 tonnes, +20.6%;
      • International: 118,788 tonnes, +5.9%;
    • Express: 16,889 tonnes, +18.2%;
    • Mail: 7812 tonnes, +6.0%;
  • Aircraft movements: 71,369, +2.0%;

