Loading
31-Jul-2017 3:10 PM

Chicago O'Hare International Airport pax up 2%, cargo up 16% in Jun-2017

Chicago O'Hare International Airport reported (28-Jul-2017) traffic highlights for Jun-2017:

  • Passengers: 7.4 million, +1.9% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 6.1 million, +0.9%;
    • International: 1.2 million, +7.1%;
  • Cargo: 164,599 tonnes, +15.6%;
    • Freight: 142,006 tonnes, +15.8%;
      • Domestic: 31,996 tonnes, +26.9%;
      • International: 110,010 tonnes, +13.0%;
    • Express: 15,863 tonnes, +15.3%;
    • Mail: 6730 tonnes, +12.4%;
  • Aircraft movements: 75,553, -1.8%;