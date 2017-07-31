31-Jul-2017 3:10 PM
Chicago O'Hare International Airport pax up 2%, cargo up 16% in Jun-2017
Chicago O'Hare International Airport reported (28-Jul-2017) traffic highlights for Jun-2017:
- Passengers: 7.4 million, +1.9% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 6.1 million, +0.9%;
- International: 1.2 million, +7.1%;
- Cargo: 164,599 tonnes, +15.6%;
- Freight: 142,006 tonnes, +15.8%;
- Domestic: 31,996 tonnes, +26.9%;
- International: 110,010 tonnes, +13.0%;
- Express: 15,863 tonnes, +15.3%;
- Mail: 6730 tonnes, +12.4%;
- Aircraft movements: 75,553, -1.8%;
- Domestic: 67,718, -2.5%;
- International: 7835, +4.3%. [more - original PR]