26-Apr-2018 1:13 PM

Chicago O'Hare International Airport reports highest March pax since 2008

Chicago O'Hare International Airport reported (24-Apr-2018) the following traffic highlights for Mar-2018:

  • Passengers: 6.7 million, +4.2% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 5.7 million, +3.2%;
    • International: 1.1 million, +9.6%;
  • Cargo: 176,808 tonnes, +2.7%;
    • Freight: 154,040 tonnes, +8.0%;
      • Domestic: 26,542 tonnes, -11.7%;
      • International: 127,498 tonnes, +13.3%;
    • Express: 15,607 tonnes, -0.9%;
    • Mail: 7162 tonnes, -48.2%;
  • Aircraft movements: 73,836, +4.5%;
    • Domestic: 66,371, +5.0%;
    • International: 7465, +0.6%.

According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Mar-2018 marked the airport's highest March passenger numbers since 2008. [more - original PR]

