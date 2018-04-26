26-Apr-2018 1:13 PM
Chicago O'Hare International Airport reports highest March pax since 2008
Chicago O'Hare International Airport reported (24-Apr-2018) the following traffic highlights for Mar-2018:
- Passengers: 6.7 million, +4.2% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 5.7 million, +3.2%;
- International: 1.1 million, +9.6%;
- Cargo: 176,808 tonnes, +2.7%;
- Freight: 154,040 tonnes, +8.0%;
- Domestic: 26,542 tonnes, -11.7%;
- International: 127,498 tonnes, +13.3%;
- Express: 15,607 tonnes, -0.9%;
- Mail: 7162 tonnes, -48.2%;
- Aircraft movements: 73,836, +4.5%;
- Domestic: 66,371, +5.0%;
- International: 7465, +0.6%.
According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Mar-2018 marked the airport's highest March passenger numbers since 2008. [more - original PR]