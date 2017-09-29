Chicago O'Hare International Airport pax up 5%, cargo up 16% in Aug-2017

Chicago O'Hare International Airport reported (25-Sep-2017) traffic highlights for Aug-2017:
- Passengers: 7.7 million, +4.5% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 6.4 million, +3.9%;
- International: 1.3 million, +7.5%;
- Cargo: 167,391 tonnes, +15.8%;
- Freight: 144,188 tonnes, +16.8%;
- Domestic: 34,681 tonnes, +21.2%;
- International: 109,507 tonnes, +15.5%;
- Express: 16,235 tonnes, +13.4%;
- Mail: 6969 tonnes, +2.9%;
- Aircraft movements: 80,110, +2.3%;
- Domestic: 72,020, +2.2%;
- International: 8090, +3.5%. [more - original PR]