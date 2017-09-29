Loading
29-Sep-2017 2:43 PM

Chicago O'Hare International Airport pax up 5%, cargo up 16% in Aug-2017

Chicago O'Hare International Airport reported (25-Sep-2017) traffic highlights for Aug-2017:

  • Passengers: 7.7 million, +4.5% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 6.4 million, +3.9%;
    • International: 1.3 million, +7.5%;
  • Cargo: 167,391 tonnes, +15.8%;
    • Freight: 144,188 tonnes, +16.8%;
      • Domestic: 34,681 tonnes, +21.2%;
      • International: 109,507 tonnes, +15.5%;
    • Express: 16,235 tonnes, +13.4%;
    • Mail: 6969 tonnes, +2.9%;
  • Aircraft movements: 80,110, +2.3%;

