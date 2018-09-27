Become a CAPA Member
27-Sep-2018 9:33 AM

Chicago O'Hare International Airport pax up 7% to 8.1m in Jul-2018

Chicago O'Hare International Airport reported (26-Sep-2018) the following traffic highlights for Jul-2018:

  • Passengers: 8.1 million, +7.0% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 6.7 million, +6.6%;
    • International: 1.4 million, +8.6%;
  • Cargo: 165,917 tonnes, -2.8%;
    • Freight: 144,684 tonnes, -2.9%;
      • Domestic: 30,259 tonnes, -2.1%;
      • International: 114,425 tonnes, -3.2%;
    • Express: 14,362 tonnes, -3.4%;
    • Mail: 6871 tonnes, +2.2%;
  • Aircraft movements: 82,054, +5.4%;

