27-Sep-2018 9:33 AM
Chicago O'Hare International Airport pax up 7% to 8.1m in Jul-2018
Chicago O'Hare International Airport reported (26-Sep-2018) the following traffic highlights for Jul-2018:
- Passengers: 8.1 million, +7.0% year-on-year;
-
- Domestic: 6.7 million, +6.6%;
- International: 1.4 million, +8.6%;
- Cargo: 165,917 tonnes, -2.8%;
- Freight: 144,684 tonnes, -2.9%;
- Domestic: 30,259 tonnes, -2.1%;
- International: 114,425 tonnes, -3.2%;
- Express: 14,362 tonnes, -3.4%;
- Mail: 6871 tonnes, +2.2%;
- Freight: 144,684 tonnes, -2.9%;
- Aircraft movements: 82,054, +5.4%;
- Domestic: 73,565, +5.7%;
- International: 8489, +2.9%. [more - original PR]