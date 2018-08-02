Become a CAPA Member
2-Aug-2018 12:27 PM

Chicago O'Hare International Airport pax up 5% to 7.7m in Jun-2018; 39.4m pax in 1H2018

Chicago O'Hare International Airport reported (01-Aug-2018) the following traffic highlights:

  • Jun-2018:
    • Passengers: 7.7 million, +4.6% year-on-year;
      • Domestic: 6.4 million, +3.6%;
      • International: 1.4 million, +9.2%;
    • Cargo: 160,128 tonnes, -2.8%;
      • Freight: 140,201 tonnes, -1.3%;
        • Domestic: 29,099 tonnes, -8.1%;
        • International: 111,102 tonnes, +0.6%;
      • Express: 13,633 tonnes, -14.1%;
      • Mail: 6294 tonnes, -6.5%;
    • Aircraft movements: 78,370, +3.7%;
      • Domestic: 70,090, +3.5%;
      • International: 8280, +5.6%;
  • 1H2018:
    • Passengers: 39.4 million, +4.5%;
    • Cargo: 958,489 tonnes, +4.1%;
    • Aircraft movements: 433,192, +4.3%. [more - original PR]

