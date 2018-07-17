17-Jul-2018 10:32 AM
Chicago O'Hare International Airport pax up 5% to 7.2m in May-2018
Chicago O'Hare International Airport reported (16-Jul-2018) the following traffic highlights for May-2018:
- Passengers: 7.2 million, +4.8% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 6.0 million, +3.8%;
- International: 1.2 million, +9.8%;
- Cargo: 167,924 tonnes, +5.0%;
- Freight: 147,175 tonnes, +7.1%;
- Domestic: 28,692 tonnes, -0.9%;
- International: 118,483 tonnes, +9.2%;
- Express: 14,242 tonnes, -10.6%;
- Mail: 6506 tonnes, -0.9%;
- Aircraft movements: 76,489, +3.5%;
- Domestic: 68,329, +2.8%;
- International: 8160, +9.8%. [more - original PR]