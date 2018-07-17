Become a CAPA Member
Chicago O'Hare International Airport pax up 5% to 7.2m in May-2018

Chicago O'Hare International Airport reported (16-Jul-2018) the following traffic highlights for May-2018:

  • Passengers: 7.2 million, +4.8% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 6.0 million, +3.8%;
    • International: 1.2 million, +9.8%;
  • Cargo: 167,924 tonnes, +5.0%;
    • Freight: 147,175 tonnes, +7.1%;
      • Domestic: 28,692 tonnes, -0.9%;
      • International: 118,483 tonnes, +9.2%;
    • Express: 14,242 tonnes, -10.6%;
    • Mail: 6506 tonnes, -0.9%;
  • Aircraft movements: 76,489, +3.5%;

