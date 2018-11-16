16-Nov-2018 11:02 AM
Chicago O'Hare International Airport pax up 3% to 7.1m in Sep-2018
Chicago O'Hare International Airport reported (15-Nov-2018) the following traffic highlights for Sep-2018:
- Passengers: 7.1 million, +3.0% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 5.9 million, +2.0%;
- International: 1.2 million, +8.3%;
- Cargo: 167,128 tonnes, -0.9%;
- Freight: 146,122 tonnes, +1.0%;
- Domestic: 31,399 tonnes, -9.6%;
- International: 114,724 tonnes, +4.3%;
- Express: 14,077 tonnes, -17.1%;
- Mail: 6929 tonnes, +1.4%;
- Aircraft movements: 76,666, +4.1%;
- Domestic: 68,803, +3.9%;
- International: 7863, +6.6%. [more - original PR]