16-Nov-2018 11:02 AM

Chicago O'Hare International Airport pax up 3% to 7.1m in Sep-2018

Chicago O'Hare International Airport reported (15-Nov-2018) the following traffic highlights for Sep-2018:

  • Passengers: 7.1 million, +3.0% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 5.9 million, +2.0%;
    • International: 1.2 million, +8.3%;
  • Cargo: 167,128 tonnes, -0.9%;
    • Freight: 146,122 tonnes, +1.0%;
      • Domestic: 31,399 tonnes, -9.6%;
      • International: 114,724 tonnes, +4.3%;
    • Express: 14,077 tonnes, -17.1%;
    • Mail: 6929 tonnes, +1.4%;
  • Aircraft movements: 76,666, +4.1%;

