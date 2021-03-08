Become a CAPA Member
8-Mar-2021 10:44 AM

Chicago O'Hare International Airport pax down 66.6% in Dec-2020, 30.9m pax in 2020

Chicago Department of Aviation reported (07-Mar-2021) the following traffic highlights for Chicago O'Hare International Airport:

  • Dec-2020:
    • Passengers: 2.3 million, -66.6% year-on-year;
      • Domestic: 2.0 million, -65.6%;
      • International: 297,555, -72.1%;
    • Cargo: 206,633 tonnes, +44.3%;
      • Freight: 182,990 tonnes, +51.1%;
        • Domestic: 45,186 tonnes, +104.2%;
        • International: 137,804 tonnes, +39.2%;
      • Express: 17,925 tonnes, +32.0%;
      • Mail: 5718 tonnes, -32.2%;
    • Aircraft movements: 42,603, -44.9%;
      • Domestic: 36,942, -46.8%;
      • International: 5661, -27.7%;
  • 2020:
    • Passengers: 30.9 million, -63.5%;
      • Domestic: 27.2 million, -61.3%;
      • International: 3.6 million, -74.5%;
    • Cargo: 2.1 million tonnes, +14.8%;
      • Freight: 1.8 million tonnes, +17.1%;
      • Express: 169,279 tonnes, +4.7%;
      • Mail: 72,330 tonnes, -9.1%;
    • Aircraft movements: 58,183, -41.6%;

