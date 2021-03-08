8-Mar-2021 10:44 AM
Chicago O'Hare International Airport pax down 66.6% in Dec-2020, 30.9m pax in 2020
Chicago Department of Aviation reported (07-Mar-2021) the following traffic highlights for Chicago O'Hare International Airport:
- Dec-2020:
- Passengers: 2.3 million, -66.6% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 2.0 million, -65.6%;
- International: 297,555, -72.1%;
- Cargo: 206,633 tonnes, +44.3%;
- Freight: 182,990 tonnes, +51.1%;
- Domestic: 45,186 tonnes, +104.2%;
- International: 137,804 tonnes, +39.2%;
- Express: 17,925 tonnes, +32.0%;
- Mail: 5718 tonnes, -32.2%;
- Freight: 182,990 tonnes, +51.1%;
- Aircraft movements: 42,603, -44.9%;
- Domestic: 36,942, -46.8%;
- International: 5661, -27.7%;
- Passengers: 2.3 million, -66.6% year-on-year;
- 2020:
- Passengers: 30.9 million, -63.5%;
- Domestic: 27.2 million, -61.3%;
- International: 3.6 million, -74.5%;
- Cargo: 2.1 million tonnes, +14.8%;
- Freight: 1.8 million tonnes, +17.1%;
- Express: 169,279 tonnes, +4.7%;
- Mail: 72,330 tonnes, -9.1%;
- Aircraft movements: 58,183, -41.6%;
- Domestic: 480,028, -41.5%;
- International: 58,183, -41.6%. [more - original PR]
- Passengers: 30.9 million, -63.5%;