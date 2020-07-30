Become a CAPA Member
30-Jul-2020 11:54 AM

Chicago O'Hare International Airport pax declines 91% in May-2020

Chicago Department of Aviation reported (27-Jul-2020) the following traffic highlights for Chicago O'Hare International Airport for May-2020:

  • Passengers: 700,874, -90.8% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 665,889, -89.5%;
    • International: 34,985, -97.3%;
  • Cargo: 166,498 tonnes, +6.7%;
    • Freight: 142,399 tonnes, +5.8%;
      • Domestic: 33,929 tonnes, +10.0%;
      • International: 108,470 tonnes, +4.5%;
    • Express: 13,192 tonnes, -11.7%;
    • Mail: 10,906 tonnes, +69.8%;
  • Aircraft movements: 22,972, -71.2%;

