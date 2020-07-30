30-Jul-2020 11:54 AM
Chicago O'Hare International Airport pax declines 91% in May-2020
Chicago Department of Aviation reported (27-Jul-2020) the following traffic highlights for Chicago O'Hare International Airport for May-2020:
- Passengers: 700,874, -90.8% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 665,889, -89.5%;
- International: 34,985, -97.3%;
- Cargo: 166,498 tonnes, +6.7%;
- Freight: 142,399 tonnes, +5.8%;
- Domestic: 33,929 tonnes, +10.0%;
- International: 108,470 tonnes, +4.5%;
- Express: 13,192 tonnes, -11.7%;
- Mail: 10,906 tonnes, +69.8%;
- Aircraft movements: 22,972, -71.2%;
- Domestic: 19,932, -72.0%;
- International: 3040, -65.2%. [more - original PR]