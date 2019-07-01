Become a CAPA Member
Loading
1-Jul-2019 9:49 AM

Chicago O'Hare International Airport handles 6.9m pax in Apr-2019

Chicago Department of Aviation (CDA) reported (28-Jun-2019) the following traffic highlights for Chicago O'Hare International Airport for Apr-2019:

  • Passengers: 6.9 million, +3.7% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 5.7 million, +2.9%;
    • International: 1.2 million, +7.9%;
  • Cargo: 149,483 tonnes, -0.8%;
    • Freight: 129,026 tonnes, -3.5%;
      • Domestic: 28,344 tonnes, +17.5%;
      • International: 100,682 tonnes, -8.1%;
    • Express: 13,320 tonnes, +23.6%;
    • Mail: 7137 tonnes, +15.0%;
  • Aircraft movements: 74,494, +1.3%;

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More