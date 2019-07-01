1-Jul-2019 9:49 AM
Chicago O'Hare International Airport handles 6.9m pax in Apr-2019
Chicago Department of Aviation (CDA) reported (28-Jun-2019) the following traffic highlights for Chicago O'Hare International Airport for Apr-2019:
- Passengers: 6.9 million, +3.7% year-on-year;
-
- Domestic: 5.7 million, +2.9%;
- International: 1.2 million, +7.9%;
- Cargo: 149,483 tonnes, -0.8%;
- Freight: 129,026 tonnes, -3.5%;
- Domestic: 28,344 tonnes, +17.5%;
- International: 100,682 tonnes, -8.1%;
- Express: 13,320 tonnes, +23.6%;
- Mail: 7137 tonnes, +15.0%;
- Freight: 129,026 tonnes, -3.5%;
- Aircraft movements: 74,494, +1.3%;
- Domestic: 66,031, +0.9%;
- International: 8463, +5.2%. [more - original PR]