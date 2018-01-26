Chicago O'Hare and Chicago Midway airports handle record combined 102m pax in 2017

Chicago O'Hare Airport and Chicago Midway Airport handled (24-Jan-2018) a combined record 102 million passengers in 2017, surpassing the previous record set in 2016, according to Chicago Department of Aviation. Chicago O'Hare handled a record 79.8 million passengers, a 2.4% increase year-on-year. Chicago Midway also handled a record 22.4 million passengers. Chicago O'Hare also handled a record 1.9 million tons of cargo, an increase of 12% over the previous record set in 2016. [more - original PR]