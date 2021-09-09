Become a CAPA Member
9-Sep-2021 10:47 AM

Chicago Midway International Airport pax down 7.4% in Jul-2021, compared to Jul-2019

Chicago Department of Aviation reported (07-Sep-2021) the following traffic highlights for Chicago Midway International Airport for Jul-2021:

  • Passengers: 1.8 million, -7.4% compared to Jul-2019;
    • Domestic: 1.7 million, -7.4%;
    • International: 64,303, -6.8%;
  • Cargo: 1962 tonnes, +17.1%;
  • Aircraft movements: 18,674, -11.4%;

