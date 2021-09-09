9-Sep-2021 10:47 AM
Chicago Midway International Airport pax down 7.4% in Jul-2021, compared to Jul-2019
Chicago Department of Aviation reported (07-Sep-2021) the following traffic highlights for Chicago Midway International Airport for Jul-2021:
- Passengers: 1.8 million, -7.4% compared to Jul-2019;
- Domestic: 1.7 million, -7.4%;
- International: 64,303, -6.8%;
- Cargo: 1962 tonnes, +17.1%;
- Aircraft movements: 18,674, -11.4%;
- Domestic: 18,214, -10.5%;
- International: 460, -37.0%. [more - original PR]