21-Jul-2021 3:43 PM
Chennai International Airport pax declines 85.3% in Jun-2021, compared to Jun-2019
Airports Authority of India (AAI) reported (20-Jul-2021) the following traffic highlights for Chennai International Airport for Jun-2021:
- Passengers: 280,323, -85.3% compared to Jun-2019;
- Domestic: 246,995, -82.4%;
- International: 33,328, -93.4%;
- Cargo: 26,504 tonnes, -11.9%;
- Domestic: 4718 tonnes, -30.8%;
- International: 21,786 tonnes, -6.4%;
- Aircraft movements: 4346, -68.7%;
- Domestic: 3313, -69.1%;
- International: 1033, -67.2%. [more - original PR]