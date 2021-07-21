Become a CAPA Member
Chennai International Airport pax declines 85.3% in Jun-2021, compared to Jun-2019

Airports Authority of India (AAI) reported (20-Jul-2021) the following traffic highlights for Chennai International Airport for Jun-2021:

  • Passengers: 280,323, -85.3% compared to Jun-2019;
    • Domestic: 246,995, -82.4%;
    • International: 33,328, -93.4%;
  • Cargo: 26,504 tonnes, -11.9%;
    • Domestic: 4718 tonnes, -30.8%;
    • International: 21,786 tonnes, -6.4%;
  • Aircraft movements: 4346, -68.7%;

