Chengdu Airlines stated (29-Dec-2017) its fleet of Comac ARJ21 aircraft have operated more than 1200 flight hours, handled more than 30,000 passengers with load factor averaging above 90%. As previously reported, Chengdu Airlines recently took delivery of its fourth Comac ARJ21 aircraft (B-3387, serial number 108). Chengdu Airlines employs 16 ARJ21 pilots and 52 ARJ cabin crew. [more - original PR - Chinese]