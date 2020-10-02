2-Oct-2020 9:33 AM
Chemesis International deploys AI self checkout solutions at Atlanta International Airport
Chemesis International announced (01-Oct-2020) the initial deployment of its VICKI AI self checkout solutions at Atlanta Harstfield-Jackson International Airport. In collaboration with its partner ViaTouch Media, the company has launched branded CBD automated retail stores in concourses A and D. Its retail brand, Green Spirit Rx, deploys unattended retail stores, offering consumers CBD products and personal protective equipment. [more - original PR]