2-Oct-2020 9:33 AM

Chemesis International deploys AI self checkout solutions at Atlanta International Airport

Chemesis International announced (01-Oct-2020) the initial deployment of its VICKI AI self checkout solutions at Atlanta Harstfield-Jackson International Airport. In collaboration with its partner ViaTouch Media, the company has launched branded CBD automated retail stores in concourses A and D. Its retail brand, Green Spirit Rx, deploys unattended retail stores, offering consumers CBD products and personal protective equipment. [more - original PR]

