1-Apr-2020 10:24 AM
Cheboksary Airport to temporarily suspend operations from Apr-2020
Cheboksary Airport announced (31-Mar-2020) plans to temporarily suspend operations on 01-Apr-2020, due a fall in demand resulting from restrictions introduced in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Following decisions by Russia's Government relating to domestic and international services, the airport's partners Pobeda and Nordwind Airlines temporary suspended services. Cheboksary Airport will resume normal operations once airlines resume services and restrictions are lifted. [more - original PR - Russian]