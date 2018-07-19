19-Jul-2018 10:15 AM
Charlotte Douglas International Airport opens USD200m concourse 'A' expansion
Charlotte Douglas International Airport opened (18-Jul-2018) the USD200 million nine gate concourse 'A' expansion to the public, increasing the airport's gate capacity by 10%. The 229,807sqft addition will house United Airlines, Southwest Airlines, JetBlue, Frontier Airlines and Air Canada. Amenities include a mother's room and a pet relief area. The expanded concourse also features new concessions, including: Panera Bread, Smashburger, TripAdvisor, Charlotte's Landing, InMotion, Jamba Juice, The Body Shop, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Starbucks and NoDa Bar. [more - original PR]