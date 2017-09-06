Singapore Changi Airport T4 to commence operations on 31-Oct-2017

Changi Airport Group announced (06-Sep-2017) Singapore Changi Airport's terminal 4 is scheduled to commence operations on 31-Oct-2017, following the successful conclusion of major trials. Nine airlines will begin relocating to T4 accordingly:
- 31-Oct-2017: Cathay Pacific and Korean Air;
- 02-Nov-2017: Cebu Pacific and Spring Airlines;
- 07-Nov-2017: Four airlines under AirAsia Group and Vietnam Airlines.
T4 is designed for capacity of 16 million passengers p/a, bringing total airport capacity to 82 million passengers p/a. [more - original PR]