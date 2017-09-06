Loading
6-Sep-2017 4:17 PM

Singapore Changi Airport T4 to commence operations on 31-Oct-2017

Changi Airport Group announced (06-Sep-2017) Singapore Changi Airport's terminal 4 is scheduled to commence operations on 31-Oct-2017, following the successful conclusion of major trials. Nine airlines will begin relocating to T4 accordingly:

T4 is designed for capacity of 16 million passengers p/a, bringing total airport capacity to 82 million passengers p/a. [more - original PR]

