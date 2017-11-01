Singapore Changi Airport opens new T4

Singapore Changi Airport commenced (31-Oct-2017) operations at the new Terminal 4 (T4) facility. Highlights include:

T4 handled 19 arrivals and departures carrying approximately 4200 passengers on the first day of operation;

More than 80% of passengers used 'Fast and Seamless Travel' self service for check in, bag drop, immigration and boarding;

Cathay Pacific and Korean Air are the first of nine carriers to operate from T4;

and are the first of nine carriers to operate from T4; Cebu Pacific and Spring Airlines to commence operations at T4 on 02-Nov-2017;

and to commence operations at T4 on 02-Nov-2017; AirAsia Group and Vietnam Airlines to commence operations on 07-Nov-2017;

and to commence operations on 07-Nov-2017; 81 outlets: 62 retail and service outlets, 19 F&B outlets; Integrated cosmetics and perfumes and liquor and tobacco stores operated by The Shilla Duty Free and DFS; Double volume retail outlets in the Departure Transit area with up to 11m frontages; Heritage Zone featuring facades in the style of old Singapore shop houses;

T4 increases airport's capacity by 16 million passengers p/a, bringing the overall total to 82 million p/a.

Changi Airport Group EVP for airport management Tan Lye Teck commented: "After five years in the making, we are very happy to commence operations at T4.... T4 is expected to handle about eight million passenger movements in its first year of operation. More importantly, we are now able to deliver an even better travel experience to Changi's passengers". [more - original PR]