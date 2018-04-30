1-May-2018 8:09 AM
Changi Airport Group reports 2017 operational highlights
Changi Airport Group (CAG) reported (30-Apr-2018) the following operational highlights for 2017:
- Top five airline groups operating at Singapore Changi Airport in 2017:
- Top five cargo carriers by cargo volume:
- Ahead of the completion of Changi East, CAG will work with airline and airport partners to optimise use of existing resources and capacity at Changi Airport including the airport collaborative decision making (A-CDM) initiative and the revamp of T2;
- T2 revamp to increase handling capacity by approximately three million p/a;
- Upgrading works to take four to five years, with a strong focus on minimising impact to T2 operations and passenger experience;
- Revamp includes an upgraded baggage handling system and improvements to the Skytrain service;
- Record 62.2 million passengers handled in 2017, representing 6% year-on-year growth.
Commenting on efficiency improvements, CAG CEO Lee Seow Hiang said: "Changi A-CDM is a fascinating combination of hardware integration, data analytics and innovative technology. It has delivered promising results since its launch about two years ago. We have effectively reduced the average runway queuing time for departing flights by 90 seconds in the first year, and a further 30 seconds in the second year, translating to fuel savings for the airlines". [more - original PR]