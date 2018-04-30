Changi Airport Group reports 2017 operational highlights

Changi Airport Group (CAG) reported (30-Apr-2018) the following operational highlights for 2017:

Commenting on efficiency improvements, CAG CEO Lee Seow Hiang said: "Changi A-CDM is a fascinating combination of hardware integration, data analytics and innovative technology. It has delivered promising results since its launch about two years ago. We have effectively reduced the average runway queuing time for departing flights by 90 seconds in the first year, and a further 30 seconds in the second year, translating to fuel savings for the airlines". [more - original PR]