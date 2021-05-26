26-May-2021 9:11 AM
Changi Airport Group confirms new zoning measures to reduce COVID transmission
Changi Airport Group confirmed (24-May-2021) the following additional safety and security measures:
- A new zoning concept is being introduced based on workers' risk exposure. Under this concept, the airport's terminals will be segregated into three zones;
- Enhanced level of personal protective equipment (PPE) protection for all workers in Zone 1, as well as strengthened protocols for the donning and doffing of PPE with regular training and audits to reinforce the right practices;
- Ensuring all workers in Zone 1 are fully vaccinated;
- Working towards daily non invasive rapid testing of Zone 1 workers at the end of their shifts. [more - original PR]