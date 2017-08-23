UK lifts laptop ban from inbound Tunisia services

UK's Department for Transport lifted (22-Aug-2017) restrictions on carrying large phones, laptops and tablets in the cabin on all inbound services from Tunis Carthage International Airport. The ban was also lifted for services from Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen Airport in Aug-2017. The following airports continue to be affected by restrictions:

As previously reported by CAPA, Thomas Cook Group resumed selling Tunisia holidays following the lifting of travel warnings from the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office. [more - original PR]