Deutsche Lufthansa AG appoints new chairman

Deutsche Lufthansa AG accepted (25-Sep-2017) the resignation of chairman Wolfgang Mayrhuber, effective 24-Sep-2017. Deutsche Lufthansa AG's supervisory board appointed CFO Karl-Ludwig Kley as new chairman. Mr Mayrhuber said he resigned with "the reassuring knowledge that the company is showing a positive earnings trend and an overall strong performance". Miriam Elizabeth Sapiro was also proposed by the Nominations Committee to be appointed for the vacant seat on the supervisory board. The Executive board of the company will apply for a judicial appointment of Ms Shapiro at the district court in Cologne until the annual general meeting of Lufthansa in May-2018.