Challenge Group submits AOC application to Transport Malta for new freight airline

Challenge Group announced (11-Nov-2021) it is in the process of establishing a new airline in Malta and has officially submitted its application for an air operator's certificate (AOC) with Transport Malta - Civil Aviation Directorate. The Maltese airline will be the group's third carrier. It will form part of the existing entity Challenge Air Cargo Limited, which up to now has acted as a virtual airline, charter-broker and cargo general sales agent. Challenge Air Cargo Limited nominated Mauro Porta as the accountable manager to spearhead the project. The new addition will allow the Challenge Group to expand its commercial capabilities by increasing the number of frequencies to both China and North America, as well as serving as a gateway to Africa and other new destinations. The new airline is planned to receive a fleet of four Boeing 767-300BDSF aircraft. [more - original PR]