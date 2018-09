Chalair Aviation deputy CEO Jérôme Latrasse stated (25-Sep-2018) 2018 "is a good year" for the carrier. He reconfirmed the purchase of our ATR aircraft which will "represent a doubling of our seat offer in 2019". He added: "With a fleet of 14 aircraft, Chalair is increasingly becoming the reference airline for flights with less than 50 seats in France". [more - original PR - French]