Austrian Airlines: CFO Heinz Lachinger to leave company in 2018

Austrian Airlines announced (22-Sep-2017) CFO and member of the extended management board Heinz Lachinger plans to leave the company at the end of Mar-2018. Austrian stated the search for a successor "has already been initiated in order to ensure as orderly a transfer of responsibilities as possible". Austrian Airlines CEO Kay Kratky said: "The fact that Austrian Airlines will make a profit in 2017 for the fifth straight year can be strongly attributed to the work our CFO has done... For this reason, we very much regret his decision". [more - original PR - English/German]