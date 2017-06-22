22-Jun-2017 6:20 AM
CFM International logs more than 1650 orders at 2017 Paris Air Show
CFM International logged (21-Jun-2017) record orders at the 2017 Paris Air Show, receiving orders for 1658 LEAP and CFM56 engines, in addition to long-term service agreements, at a value of more than USD27.3 billion at list price. Orders include:
- Spring Airlines: 120 LEAP-1A engines;
- IAG: 110 LEAP-1A engines and rate per flight hour (RPFH) agreement;
- GECAS: 200 LEAP-1A engines;
- CDB Leasing: 92 LEAP-1B engines;
- SpiceJet: 40 LEAP-1B engines;
- Tibet Financial Leasing: 40 LEAP-1B engines;
- ICBC Leasing: 80 LEAP-1A engines;
- ALAFCO: 40 LEAP-1B engines;
- BOC Aviation: 20 LEAP-1B engines;
- Lion Air: 100 LEAP-1B engines;
- Aviation Capital Group: 40 LEAP-1B engines;
- China Southern: 100 LEAP-1A engines;
- Air Lease Corporation: 50 LEAP-1A engines;
- China Eastern: 140 LEAP-1A engines and RPFH agreement;
- K5 Aviation: Two LEAP-1A engines;
- Avolon Leasing: 150 LEAP-1B engines;
- Okay Airways: 30 LEAP-1B engines;
- Blue Air: 12 LEAP-1B engines;
- Ryanair: 20 LEAP-1B engines;
- CALC: 100 LEAP-1B engines;
- Norwegian: Four LEAP-1B engines;
- Japan Investor Advisors: 20 LEAP-1B engines;
- VEB Leasing: 40 LEAP-1A engines and 44 LEAP-1B engines;
- Delta Air Lines: 20 CFM56-5B engines;
- Arkia: RPFH agreement;
- Turkish Airlines: RPFH agreement;
- Air Lease Corporation: 24 LEAP-1B engines;
- Ethiopian: 20 LEAP-1B engines.
The orders more than double CFM's 2017 orders to date. CFM departs the Paris Air Show with a total 2017 order book of more than 2850 engines and total LEAP orders on the books for more than 14,000 engines. [more - original PR]