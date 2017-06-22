CFM International logs more than 1650 orders at 2017 Paris Air Show

CFM International logged (21-Jun-2017) record orders at the 2017 Paris Air Show, receiving orders for 1658 LEAP and CFM56 engines, in addition to long-term service agreements, at a value of more than USD27.3 billion at list price. Orders include:

The orders more than double CFM's 2017 orders to date. CFM departs the Paris Air Show with a total 2017 order book of more than 2850 engines and total LEAP orders on the books for more than 14,000 engines. [more - original PR]