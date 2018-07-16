CFM International on track to produce 2100 CFM56 and LEAP engines in 2018

CFM International reported (14-Jul-2018) it is "on track" to deliver more than 2100 CFM56 and LEAP engines in 2018. The company stated Jul-2018 marks the transition point where it will produce more LEAP engines than CFM56 engines. The company plans to produce CFM56 spare parts until around 2045. LEAP production will continue to ramp up over the next few years, with output to nearly double to more than 2000 engines by 2020. [more - original PR]