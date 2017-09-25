Loading
Poland estimates full cost of New Central Polish Airport up to EUR8.2bn, opening scheduled in 2027

Poland's Treasury Undersecretary of State and Secretary of State for the Prime Minister's Office Mikolaj Wild presented (22-Sep-2017) official documentation confirming plans to construct New Central Polish Airport in the Baranów munipality's Stanisławów area. He said the Government is aiming for the first aircraft to operate from the facility in mid 2027. Financing within the Central Airport concept includes:

  • Aviation infrastructure: PLN16 billion (EUR3.7 billion) to PLN19 billion (EUR4.4 billion);
  • Rail links, including high speed rail connecting the airport to Warsaw, Lodz and Poznan/Wroclaw: PLN8 billion (EUR1.9 billion) to PLN9 billion (EUR2.1 billion);
  • Road works: PLN1.75 billion (EUR410 million);
  • Total works: PLN30.9 billion (EUR7.2 billion) to PLN34.9 billion (EUR8.2 billion). [more - original PR - Polish]

