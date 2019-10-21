CemAir to resume operations with renewed operating certificates
CemAir received (18-Oct-2019) renewed aircraft operating certificates from the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) on 17-Oct-2019, enabling the airline to resume commercial services with its South African registered aircraft. SACAA stated CemAir is authorised to operate seven of its 21 aircraft, with the rest to return to service once they are inspected and evaluated by SACAA. CemAir was grounded by the SACAA on 11-Jan-2019 and the airline successfully appealed, with the Civil Aviation Appeal Committee overturning the grounding on 29-Apr-2019. However, CemAir was unable to immediately resume operations due to the expiry of its aircraft operating certificates on 28-Jan-2019. SACAA finalised processing of the renewal on 17-Oct-2019. [more - original PR - CemAir] [more - original PR - SACAA]