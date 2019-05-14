CemAir achieves 'landslide victory' in appeal against grounding by SACAA; AOC renewal stalled

CemAir announced (13-May-2019) all actions taken by the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) to ground and suspend the airline were overturned by the Civil Aviation Appeal Committee on 29-Apr-2019. CemAir said the judgement addressed SACAA's notices, which halted CemAir's services in the peak Dec-2018 to Jan-2019 period, and the judgement described SACAA's decision as containing "material errors" which rendered it "irrational, arbitrary, unreasonable and procedurally unfair". The judgement described SACAA's approach to suspend CemAir's air operating certificate (AOC) as "legally and factually wrong". CemAir said the suspension inconvenienced "tens of thousands" of travellers, resulted in "hundreds" of job losses and had an "inestimably large" impact on South Africa's economy due to lost air services and connectivity. CemAir stated: "This landslide victory... completely vindicates the airline and is a clear and unequivocal confirmation that no valid safety concern exists or existed at the airline". CemAir's AOC expired during the duration of its four month appeal and the airline said the renewal process with SACAA "has reached an impasse". [more - original PR]