17-Oct-2018 8:26 AM

Cebu Pacific to limit Caticlan operations to lower environmental impact

Cebu Pacific stated (16-Oct-2018) it will reduce Caticlan operations in cooperation with the Philippines Government's efforts to limit tourist arrivals to Boracay to reduce the environmental impact of tourism. As previously reported by CAPA, Cebu Pacific plans to resume full Caticlan and Kalibo operations on 26-Oct-2018, following the closure of Boracay to visitors for rehabilitation since 26-Apr-2018. [more - original PR]

