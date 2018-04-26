Cebu Pacific targets 22m pax in 2018

Cebu Pacific Air stated (26-Apr-2018) it aims to increase passenger numbers by 12% year-on-year to 22 million in 2018, in line with growth in domestic and international tourist numbers. VP corporate affairs J R Mantaring said: "Despite the challenges posed by higher prices of petroleum products, the weakening of the Peso versus the US Dollar, security concerns and travel advisories, we have remained relatively resilient. To reach our goal of flying 22 million passengers this year, we remain committed to offering a compelling route network where we can meet rising demand and sustain our year-round low fare proposition". Passenger numbers increased 3% to 19.7 million in 2017. Domestic travel growth was "relatively flat" in 2017, but international passenger numbers increased almost 8% with strong performance in key markets, including Sydney, Dubai, Hong Kong, Tokyo Narita, Taipei and Seoul Incheon. [more - original PR]