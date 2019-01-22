22-Jan-2019 9:01 AM
Cebu Pacific receives first of 32 A321neos
Cebu Pacific received (21-Jan-2019) the first of 32 A321neo aircraft ordered directly from Airbus. The airline expects to take delivery of at least five more A321neos in 2019. The aircraft will support the carrier's fleet renewal and expansion plans over the next five years. Cebu Pacific will also receive five A320neo aircraft leased from Avolon and one ATR 72-600 aircraft in 2019. [more - original PR - Cebu Pacific] [more - original PR - Airbus]